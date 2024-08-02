Weird $2.4 Million Texas Home With No Bedrooms, One Bathroom

If you wanna work from home so much that you never sleep, this Dallas, TX home is right up your alley. If you are looking for a high-tech house that's possibly infringing on breaking some zoning laws, this is the home for you.

I'm not a big Bitcoin investor, but apparently, this house has been overhauled for Bitcoin mining, AI services, or a traditional data center. That's right this home now features a Full Liquid Cooling Immersion System. What's a Full Liquid Immersion System?

If you have to ask, trust me, you don't need one.

You may remember this Dallas, TX home as the “Strangest Home In Dallas” but now it’s been upgraded to a “Full Liquid Cooling Immersion System. True multi-use facility whether you need AI services, cloud hosting, traditional data center, servers, or even Bitcoin Mining” per the listing."

Currently listed for $2,400,000.

That's right, there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to this beautiful residential home in a prominent Dallas, Texas, suburb. From the exterior shots, you'll see its beautiful large windows, arches, plentiful trees, and paving. All these project a normal multi-room and multi-bathroom home inside. Wrong.

The single-story, 5,786-square-foot house features no bedrooms and just a single bathroom.

turnkey Tier 2 Data Center once owned by AT&T. It comes with plenty of industrial tech, the highlight being a single-phase liquid cooling immersion system for use with dielectric coolant. It consists of a pump, 500kw Dry Cooler, and three Engineered Fluids "SLICTanks" that are currently filled with at least 80 mining rigs, though more machines could be added

Again, if you have to ask what any of this is, it's probably not the house for you.

