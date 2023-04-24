Aside from a year off for COVID, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has been filling up downtown Tyler, TX with BBQ and music lovers every May since '14. And we are excited that the proud tradition will continue this May 6th.

Over the past decade we've been privileged to welcome some amazing acts to the Red Dirt stage: Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, and so many more.

Great artists grace our stage each year, but from top to bottom, I do believe we've assembled our most talented lineup to date.

From the bluesy-traditional country stylings of Charley Crockett to the majestic cinematic songs of Shane Smith & the Saints. From the legendary Charlie Robison to the toe-tapping honky tonk infused country of Mike and the Moonpies, to Texas stalwart William Clark Green and the soul-connecting Kaitlin Butts.

We've also assembled over twenty of the best BBQ joints from across The Lone Star State, see our full list here.

Last week I sat down with Cindy Smoak and Sheridan Smith on the Rambling Roses podcast to dive into the festival's decade long history and to talk about how excited we are for this years show.

