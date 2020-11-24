What Are the Top 10 Worst Toys of 2020

You might be working on Christmas shopping this week and you will want to know about this list of toys that you probably should avoid. World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) is out with a list of the "10 Worst Toys of 2020".

You will find a variety of toys on the list including some that have small parts or projectiles and others that might have hard surfaces and toxic substances.

The toy business is a $28 billion industry in the U.S. and millions is spent each year to make sure the toys are safe for children.