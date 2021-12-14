What Are These Alleged Thieves In Kilgore, TX Arguing About?

Every week, we can count on somebody doing something dumb and getting themselves put on blast on social media. This particular story has us asking more questions than we'll probably get answers to but the photo of these 2 wanted alleged thieves has folks talking.

WHAT ARE THEY ARGUING ABOUT?

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department FB page, these two were involved in a theft incident at on December 8th at the Gateway Travel Plaza. Police have identified them but are asking for your help in tracking them down.



Kilgore PD went on to add the they were operating a gold Hyundai sedan with Louisiana license plates. Unfortunately the plates returned to a Honda Accord and were not the proper plates for this vehicle so they could be looking at extra charges.

HOPEFULLY, THEY GET CAUGHT, BUT LET'S GO TO THE COMMENTS!

Of course the BEST part of stories like these is the comment section. I swear, some of yall make great comedy writers. Just like you, I spent several minutes wondering what these two were arguing about as they were getting their photo taken trying to make their "escape". On the one hand the driver looks to be upset with the passenger who clearly has an opinion on how their alleged criminal enterprise went down.

THE ACCURACY OF THIS COMMENT....

YIKES...

EVEN THOUGH POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THEM, FOLKS STILL OFFERED UP POSSIBLE SUGGESTIONS.

What do you think they're arguing about? Clap back in the comments and if you have any information on these two individuals, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

