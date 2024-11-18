What H-E-B Stands For, It’s Not ‘Here Everything’s Better’

For most Texans the letters H.E. and B. are so engrained into our way of speaking that many of us have never even stopped to think "What does H.E.B. stand for?"

Like a buddy of mine who grew up here in Texas thinking that he's favorite fast-food place was "Waterburger." He'd gone his whole life saying incorrectly and never thought to even give it a second thought. He was devastated the night I explained to him that it's actually "What-A-Burger."

But what does "H.E.B." stand for?

We love H-E-B for all of its special Texas finds, but the San Antonio-based grocer is massive. It operates more than 380 stores throughout the U.S., the state of Texas, and Mexico. As of 2022, the company had a total revenue of US $38.9 billion.

I'm glad you asked. After all, curiosity is one of the most common traits of an intelligent mind. Intelligent people let themselves become fascinated by things others take for granted.

According to a great feature in Texas Monthly, the store was named after its founder's son, who eventually went on to take over the company.

It's Not "Here Everything's Better"

Here's what was in the story, "The company was founded by Howard’s mother, Florence Butt, who came to Texas in 1905 fortified by the most basic of all motives—survival. Her husband, Charles C. Butt, was suffering from tuberculosis. On his doctor’s advice, she moved herself, him, and their three young boys from Memphis to the warmer climate of the Texas Hill Country. The family settled in Kerrville on the banks of the Guadalupe River." You can read the full story here.

There ya go. How many of you knew that H.E.B. were the initials of Howard E. Butts? It's not "Here Everything's Better," like some Texans believe, although it's still a correct statement.

