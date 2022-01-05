Tonight (January 5th) the fine folks who organize Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be unveiling their full musical lineup for 2022. This will mark the return of the world's largest rodeo after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we already know that Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Bun B, and George Strait (with special guest Ashley McBryde) will be playing on that giant rotating star of a stage they've got down there.

Tonight many more acts will be revealed.

There will be mainstream country acts, pop acts, Christian, Hip Hop, Norteno, and EDM this year. They really do a tremendous job of covering all the bases, truly a night or two for everyone -- but what if they went full Texas / Red Dirt?

This morning all of us at Radio Texas, LIVE! got together to come up with a Texas / Red Dirt RODEOHOUSTON lineup, and I think we nailed it, even if I do say so myself. Check our schedule then let us know what night would you like to see added?

What If RodeoHouston Went Full Texas / Red Dirt? This is Our Dream Lineup There will be mainstream country acts, pop acts, Christian, Hip Hop, Norteno, and EDM this year. They really do a tremendous job of covering all the bases, truly a night or two for everyone -- but what if they went full Texas / Red Dirt?

NBA Star Tony Parker's Mansion For Sale in Texas The property is beautiful and includes one of the largest private water parks you will ever see.

Whataburger Fans Speculate Over the New Sauce Soon to be Revealed! Whataburger recently revealed on their corporate Facebook page that something new and exciting is on the way and we are SO here for it.

COWBOY HAT NIGHT I: Cody Johnson, Randall King, Kyle Park, Josh Ward

CODIES NIGHT: Whiskey Myers, Jinks, The Departed, Hibbard

MELTED FACES NIGHT: Whiskey Myers, Kolby Cooper, Pecos and the Rooftops, Austin Meade

HOLD MY BEER NIGHT: Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, William Beckmann

GOATS NIGHT: Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Charlie Robison

JUST MAKES SENSE NIGHT: Casey Donahew, JB and the Moonshine Band, Chris Colston

TURNPIKE NIGHT: Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett

HONCHO NIGHT: Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly

“&” NIGHT: Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Shane Smith & The Saints, Mike and the Moonpies

OH TONIGHT NIGHT: Kacey Musgraves, Josh Abbott Band, Granger Smith

BFF NIGHT: Koe Wetzel & Parker McCollum

DATE NIGHT: Kaitlin Butts and Cleto Cordero

We’re Not From Texas NIGHT: Tyler Childers, American Aquarium, Morgan Wade, Chris Knight, Adam Hood

F*ck Nashville Night: Cody Jinks, Paul Cauthen, Ward Davis

COWBOY HAT NIGHT II: Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, 2018 Chris Colston

LADIES NIGHT: Miranda Lambert, Kat Hasty, Kylie Frey, Kaitlin Butts

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Cross Canadian Ragweed

YELLOWSTONE NIGHT: Ryan Bingham, Whiskey Myers, The Panhandlers

TIME MACHINE NIGHT: Waylon Jennings, Roy Orbison, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver

NASHVILLE NIGHT: George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Tracy Byrd