East Texas is a great place to live and raise a family. It's a tight knit area, and it's full of so many great smaller towns; with of course, Tyler and Longview serving as the anchors.

Today, though, let's take a closer look at the 47th largest city in Texas -- that is for the most part located in Gregg County. I am, of course, talking about Longview.

Recently on social media, a woman, who judging from her genuine question and sincere responses, seems to be a most pleasant soon-to-be-former Californian, will be moving to Longview. She decided to reach out to her future neighbors to find out what they love about the town.

What Longview People Love Most About Their City

And, boy, there were so many great responses. From easy navigation across town -- thanks to the Loop -- to Friday night football, the library, and food options; residents revealed just so many great reasons why they absolutely love being a part of this community.

Longview is a city in, and county seat of, Gregg County, Texas, United States. Longview is located in East Texas, where Interstate 20 and U.S. highways 80 and 259 converge just north of the Sabine River. According to the 2020 U.S. census, the city had a population of 81,638.

Whether you're new to town or need a reminder why we've got it so good, let's dive into the comments. And, hey, even if reading through them does nothing else, they will serve as a reminder of how great Longview, TX, really town is.