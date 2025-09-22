(KNUE-FM) Whether you live in the Lone Star State or not, everyone knows, Texas loves Whataburger! Whataburger is a major food groups for most people who live in Texas. While it might sound a little funny to people not in Texas, there is something amazing about stopping by for breakfast or grabbing a Whataburger and fries after a long day at work. Most people see that Whataburger takes pride in the food they serve, which is why so many of us keep coming back for more. But do you know about the Whataburger secret menu items?

When anything is a “secret” menu item, obviously you’re not just going to find these items on the regular menu board when you visit one of their restaurants. That’s why you want to use the power of social media to help you find out these menu hacks that will elevate your meal to a new level.

Another Texas Restaurant Favorite With a Secret Menu

Whataburger is delicious, but there is another amazing Texas restaurant that you need to know about, it’s Torchy’s Tacos. There are some special tacos they serve that are not on the regular menu, and I would highly suggest trying these items out as well.

Whataburger Has Deliciousness on Their Secret Menu

Whataburger will take care of your hunger issues, but with these secret menu items you might be stopping in for food more often than ever before. Let’s look at the Whataburger secret menu items so you know what to order next time.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.