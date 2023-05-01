Whataburger is Bringing Their Popular Spicy Sauce to Select Texas Stores

This one's a win for Whataburger fans everywhere, not just in Dallas, TX. While folks in The Big D will certainly be able to purchase one of Whataburger's most popular sauces in stores, these fine folks will be rolling it out nationwide.

Whataburger has been serving up delicious burgers for over 70 years. so they already know a thing or two about giving the people what they want -- and that's their delicious sauces at home.

All our offerings have been taste-tested to perfection by millions, across generations, in our restaurants—so it only made sense that we deliver the flavors we know our fans love and crave, from our kitchen to yours! Check out our product listing and grocery partners below to find your Whataburger favorites near you or place an order online at whatastore.com.

Although Texas is the native home of Whataburger, the chain has become a go-to for people across the U.S. So it's fitting the customers in many more states, too, will soon be able to buy Spicy Ketchup to take home including: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack. Now if someone can get them to bring back the jalapeno biscuit I feel like that could potentially have a truly positive impact on the world.

What's your favorite condiment from Whataburger? Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Honey Mustard, Creamy Pepper, Buttermilk Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Honey BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter?

