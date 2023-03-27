What’s Moving Into The Former Traditions Restaurant Location In Tyler, TX?

We Now Know What's Moving Into The Former Traditions Location In Tyler.

Tyler residents and East Texans all over the area were saddened to hear of the news of the closing of the once popular Traditions Restaurant at the start of 2023 after more than 20 years in business. While I personally never got the chance to dine there, many a family tradition has been made at Traditions according to many who had the pleasure of experiencing the family owned cafeteria offering steak, seafood & other family-style American dishes in sizable digs.

After Closing, The Owens Family Auctioned Off The Restaurants Equipment

Canva Canva loading...

Despite shutting down, The Owens Family continues to operate Corner Bakery Cafe in Tyler and they continue to invite patrons of Traditions to check them at that location at 3306 Troup Highway. While its always sad to see one business close, its also nice to see that a NEW business will be moving in to start a possible new "tradition" for East Texas diners.

We Found Out That Traditions Will Soon Be A "Sushi" Restaurant.

Melz Melz loading...

While driving by on South Broadway today, I just so happened to look over at the Traditions location and noticed a few signs have popped up on the property. Sure enough the signs read "OHAYO SUSHI: COMING SOON SUSHI-SEAFOOD-GRILL ALL YOU CAN EAT". Apparently, Tyler will be getting another "buffet style" asian cuisine restaurant.

A Google Search Found A Location In Webster, TX.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now we're not sure if this is the same exact company that's moving in but according to their website of the Webster location they serve sushi, seafood and they have an "All You Can Eat" lunch and dinner menu so we're just guessing that it COULD be what's moving in but we'll keep you posted.

East Texas Restaurants That Have Closed Over The Last Year These unlucky 13 restaurants are no longer with us.

Look Inside One Of Largest Abandoned Mansions In Texas