When is it Legal to Cross the Double Yellow Lines on Texas Roads

I've got a news flash for a few drivers out there, those lines on the roads are more than just paint, there is a meaning to them that must be followed or else you will be fined. It's disturbing how many times I've heard that from a driver. I know that it's frustrating when you can't seem to pass someone on a two lane road because they're not driving by your five-miles-over-the-speed-limit exception so you're just going to have to grin and bear it until you can pass them. So when it is legal to cross the double yellow lines on Texas roads. Let's go into the legalities of it below.

It is Not Legal to Cross a Double Yellow Line

When you're on a two lane roadway like Highway 64 or Highway 31, you will come across yellow lines that are either solid or dashed. When the lines are dashed, you are allowed to pass someone. When the lines are solid, you are not allowed to pass someone. For a double yellow line, a dashed line on your side and solid yellow line on the other side means your lane can pass while the other can't and vice versa. This is set up because that stretch of highway has been surveyed and measured to determine the safest driving method.

There are Only Two Exceptions to This Law

There are two exceptions for being able to cross double yellow lines. One is simply that you need to turn left onto another road or into a driveway. Another is that there some debris in the road and you need to move over to avoid hitting it, that is of course if the other lane is clear to do so.

You Can Be Ticketed

Having said all of that above, when driving on a two lane highway with the double yellow line, you will still have people pass someone in those areas. Those drivers feel that since a cop isn't around, it's okay to break the law or they simply don't have to follow any laws because "it's a free country." Just know that if you are caught, you will be pulled over and you will have to pay a fine.

Sec. 545.055. PASSING TO THE LEFT: PASSING ZONES. (a) An operator shall obey the directions of a sign or marking in Subsection (c) or (d) if the sign or marking is in place and clearly visible to an ordinarily observant person. (b) An operator may not drive on the left side of the roadway in a no-passing zone or on the left side of any pavement striping designed to mark a no-passing zone. This subsection does not prohibit a driver from crossing pavement striping, or the center line in a no-passing zone marked by signs only, to make a left turn into or out of an alley or private road or driveway. (c) The Texas Transportation Commission, on a state highway under the jurisdiction of the commission, may: (1) determine those portions of the highway where passing or driving to the left of the roadway would be especially hazardous; and (2) show the beginning and end of each no-passing zone by appropriate signs or markings on the roadway. (d) A local authority, on a highway under the jurisdiction of the local authority, may: (1) determine those portions of the highway where passing or driving to the left of the roadway would be especially hazardous; and (2) show the beginning and end of each no-passing zone by appropriate signs or markings on the roadway.

