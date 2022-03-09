7 Places in Tyler, TX You Can Grab 10 lbs. of Crawfish From Right Now

It's that time once again here in East Texas, crawfish season! That means folks across Tyler and ETX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?

Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn. Plus mushrooms. No mushrooms. With taters. Extra Spicy down to extra mild. There are nearly as many nicknames for them as ways to enjoy them. But nothing beats a crawfish boil with friends and cold beer here in East Texas.

So where can you find the crawfish in Tyler? Rafael Eduardo Guzmán Galván took to the Tyler, Tx Rants Raves and Recommendations page with a question a lot of East Texans have today: "Hello, Is there a place in Tyler were they have live crawfish readily available? I can just walk in and get 10 pounds of live crawfish for a boil. Thanks in advance."

Rafael's fellow East Texans were ready and willing to help out faster than you can say "come and git it!"

But before we get into the list (which is just below) if you're need of boiling tips, my pal Melz has got you covered. He advises against this new trend of putting sauce on mudbugs, "this is counterproductive because you have to PEEL the SAUCE COVERED SHELL off to eat the crawfish. So unless you like taking the extra step of "dipping" into a sauce, you're really complicating things." He points out that, "Crawfish is meant to be flavorful on THE INSIDE, so after you peel off the shell, there's a payoff."

Thanks, Melz.

And here we go, 7 Places in Tyler, TX You Can Walk into & Grab 10 lbs. of Crawfish right now. A reminder to call ahead for availability.

