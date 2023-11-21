Which Automobile Brand is Involved in The Most Fatal Crashes in Texas?

In Dallas, TX and across The Lone Star State we love pickup trucks. In fact, nearly 20% of folks here drive them? We do it cause we like them, they're useful, and we feel safe in them. But it turns out that they're not the safest automobile to be driving.

Nope, that title goes to Subaru, which is the vehicle that is involved the least amount of fatal traffic accidents in Texas, according to Glass Doctor. In fact that holds true in 17 total states. Nationwide, the safest brands are Subaru followed by Mercedes-Benz and Audi (but how many Subarus are you seeing driving Texas roads?)

In this data study, we explore the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state based on over a decade’s worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So, which brand is "most dangerous"?

As far as the most dangerous car brands in Texas go, "Dodge has the most fatal crashes of any other car brand in most (64%) U.S. states."

The website also notes that Buick and GMC both rank high in their findings. "Buick appears on the top three list of brands with the most fatal crashes in 23 of the 50 U.S. states. Similarly, GMC is in the top three for 10 U.S. states."

That's across the U.S., as far as Texas is concerned the third most dangerous car brand is Chevrolet, No. 2 Mitsubishi, and No. 1 is Dodge. You can read more on their findings here.

Maybe we need more Subarus on the road? Texas ranks nowhere near the top in Subaru sales by state in the U.S.