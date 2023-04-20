Which Texas University Is The Cultiest?

Growing up in Texas we all know we are proud of your Universities. Some are known for certain things but I am honestly shocked at the results of this data.

Some schools take the pride and love for their university to another level than just face paint and representing their school colors.

Some universities call it “having a strong tradition” but everyone else calls it something else.

According to the date, "Potayto, potahto. If you’re looking for over-the-top community vibes, a near-religious fandom, and a strong alumni network, look no further. These are the cultiest colleges in America."

How They Found the Cultiest Colleges:

The article writes, "To determine which universities entice students to say they bleed school colors, we made sure to include 2 public, 4-year universities from each state (except Wyoming, which only has one). Then we added the top 50 private universities in the U.S., and analyzed all 198 universities in the following categories:

Community Loyalty

Social Prestige

Academic Excellence

School Spirit

Here are the results for the top 25:

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor University of Virginia-Main Campus University of Florida Texas A & M University-College Station University of California-Los Angeles Duke University Ohio State University-Main Campus Stanford University Harvard University University of Southern California Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College The University of Alabama Yale University Vanderbilt University Boston University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of South Carolina-Columbia University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus Wake Forest University Syracuse University University of Arkansas The University of Texas at Austin Dartmouth College University of Mississippi Tulane University

Here is how the Texas Schools did:

You can find out more about the study here.

