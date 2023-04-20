Which Texas University Is The Cultiest?

Texas Digital Library

Growing up in Texas we all know we are proud of your Universities. Some are known for certain things but I am honestly shocked at the results of this data.

Some schools take the pride and love for their university to another level than just face paint and representing their school colors.

Some universities call it “having a strong tradition” but everyone else calls it something else.

According to the date, "Potayto, potahto. If you’re looking for over-the-top community vibes, a near-religious fandom, and a strong alumni network, look no further. These are the cultiest colleges in America."

How They Found the Cultiest Colleges:

The article writes, "To determine which universities entice students to say they bleed school colors, we made sure to include 2 public, 4-year universities from each state (except Wyoming, which only has one). Then we added the top 50 private universities in the U.S., and analyzed all 198 universities in the following categories:

  • Community Loyalty
  • Social Prestige
  • Academic Excellence
  • School Spirit

Here are the results for the top 25:

  1. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  2. University of Virginia-Main Campus
  3. University of Florida
  4. Texas A & M University-College Station
  5. University of California-Los Angeles
  6. Duke University
  7. Ohio State University-Main Campus
  8. Stanford University
  9. Harvard University
  10. University of Southern California
  11. Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
  12. The University of Alabama
  13. Yale University
  14. Vanderbilt University
  15. Boston University
  16. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  17. University of South Carolina-Columbia
  18. University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
  19. Wake Forest University
  20. Syracuse University
  21. University of Arkansas
  22. The University of Texas at Austin
  23. Dartmouth College
  24. University of Mississippi
  25. Tulane University

Here is how the Texas Schools did:

Brooke Scholar
You can find out more about the study here.

