We told y'all we were gonna do it again! 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome another massive and eclectic lineup to Tyler, TX for Rose City Music Festival '23.

We're the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and we continue that proud tradition with our second annual Rose City Music Festival. For this years show we are back on The Brick Streets and locked-in for October 14th.

Last October over 7,000 live music fans found their way to Downtown Tyler for an unforgettable night of entertainment, headlined by country-rocker Koe Wetzel and GRAMMY award winning rapper Nelly.

We're following that up this year by welcoming back home East Texas' own Southern Rockers Whiskey Myers. This show will mark the first time these boys, who cut their teeth in and around Tyler, have returned to The Rose City since 2015. Eight years since they've been home, that's ludicrous.

And speaking of Ludacris, he's sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and more.

Plus performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Monday (July 10) at 10am. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms.

General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access Concert Only: Entry Time - 4:45 pm.

Last year we welcomed over 15 of the best restaurants Tyler has to offer. This year we're looking to grow that number. Would you like to showcase your East Texas restaurant at Rose City Music Festival? If you own a local restaurant that's looking to participate please email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.

