Many Texans find it disconcerting that egg prices continue to be high. What has always been considered an affordable staple is affecting our budgets.

What's going on here? It may not be what you think.

The cost of eggs has continued to rise, leaving many consumers scratching their heads and revising food budgets. While some look at political moves that have made this an issue, the reason egg prices continue to be high may surprise you.

Blame the Bird Flu for high egg prices in Texas and across the U.S.

The ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has been wreaking havoc on poultry farms, is a huge factor in the surge. Bird flu means a significant reduction in egg production, which, according to basic economics, creates an imbalance in supply and demand, driving up egg prices in Texas and all across the U.S.

According to an article by KVUE, over 58 million birds have been affected by the flu, making this one of our nation's worst and deadliest outbreaks.

poultry farm This bird flu outbreak is having a devasting effect on poultry farmers.

The Bird Flu is impacting both consumers and farmers.

The consequences of this bird flu outbreak extend beyond higher grocery store prices. Our farmers have been forced to remove millions of infected birds. This has taken a financial and emotional toll on those who harvest our eggs.

Of course, we consumers are dealing with higher egg prices, which have more than doubled in some parts of the U.S., not to mention the huge effect on bakeries and restaurants. We are all feeling the pinch, to the point that some are exploring egg substitutes in the meantime. (Some aren't bad, by the way.)

So, what's next? When will prices come down?

We don't know yet. Many people have adjusted their budgets or are choosing other foods. Experts are concerned about potential future outbreaks and the resulting strain on our food supply chain.

What are you doing? Are you just buying the eggs or looking for substitutes? Perhaps curtailing other expenses? If you're so inclined, please share your thoughts with me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

