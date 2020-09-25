Why Are People Obsessed with Pimple Popping Videos?

Last night, I introduced my friend to a whole new world and she started off being completely disgusted, but then, she was at the edge of her seat as if she were playing a video game. What were we watching? Pimple Popping videos of course.

Dr. Pimple Popper who has almost 3 million subscribers on YouTube posts videos that many people can't quit. Why do we get stuck watching these pimple popping videos? It's like eating chips, you can't just stop with one.

It's not just the pimple videos, there are the blackhead removal videos, cyst removal videos. Perhaps, you get excited when you see a friend of yours share a pimple popping video, that sigh of relief knowing you're not the only person out there who gets a high out of it.

There is a scientific reason as to why we get hooked and want to keep watching these pimple popping videos. Dr. Heather Berlin is a Cognitive Neuroscientist and a professor of Psychiatry at the ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Berlin explains "There’s a cycle of anxiety or arousal before the act and a sense of relief after,”

You get the perfect combo, the sense of calm, and sheer pleasure mentally and physical relief. When you see a pimple being popped you release dopamine which makes your brain activate your reward center. Well, let your reward center have a "treat yo self" type of day.

