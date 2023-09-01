Why Did All Drivers License Offices Across Texas Close Today?

A big happy birthday to anyone who is having one, and especially those who are turning 16 this week. It's a big one. But heads up, if you're wondering why there was no one at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License Division office in Austin, TX, or whichever city you're in, here's why.

According to a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License Division will be updating its driver's license system over Labor Day weekend, and they're beginning the updates today (Sept. 1st). This will lead to the closures of many offices and the shutdown of certain online applications.

Hopefully if you or your child were counting on getting their license this week you already knew this.

In fact, as reported by our sister station KYKS in Lufkin, all driver's license offices across the state of Texas, along with the Customer Service Center are closed today (Friday, September 1st). This means that no driver's license services will be available at any of the offices until offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 5 after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

These system updates and upgrades will not have any impact on law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System (TLETS). This portal will continue to be operational through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

