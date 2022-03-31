One more thing we do GREAT in East Texas and in this case Tyler, Texas, specifically? FOOD.

Seriously. I've been fortunate enough to enjoy food from all over this great country of ours. But honestly, some of the very best food I've enjoyed is here in East Texas. And that includes pizza.

In fact, my colleague recently wrote about some of the best spots to enjoy pizza in East Texas. You can cross-reference that here.

Granted, I've never had pizza in Jersey or New York, or Chicago. But I know what I like--and especially love--when it comes to food.

And frankly, some of my favorite pizza in Tyler is from Fresh by Brookshire's on Old Jacksonville in Tyler.

No, this isn't an advertorial. It's just my honest opinion.

I'm mean, just look at this?

Photo: Tara Holley The "Il Classico" Photo: Tara Holley loading...

Fresh has named their pizza, Pizza di Napoli. I'm not sure why they chose that name, but it's unlike any other pizza I've had in East Texas thus far. The crust is deliciously thin (which I love), and it's baked in a brick oven right in the store.

One of my favorite things to do is to walk in, place my order, then finish my shopping. Usually right about the time I'm finished, the beeper they've given me starts buzzing to let me know my order is ready. Perfect.

My favorite one is the very simple and totally delicious Margherita Pizza--mozzarella (of course), their signature "stick-blended San Marzano" sauce, fresh dough, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil (the most heavenly herb of all time.)

Margherita Pizza Photo: Tara Holley Margherita Pizza Photo: Tara Holley loading...

Six others types of pizzas are on offer, including one made with a basil pesto cream sauce, artichokes, kalamata olives, mushrooms... it's AMAZING. And unlike most of the pizza you've tried. It's called "The Sophia."

But they've all the classic faves you love, too.

And on Tuesdays, they offer a "buy one, get one half price" deal for which it is worth taking a break from Taco Tuesdays.

Highly recommend.

Other places to get GREAT pizza in Tyler?

