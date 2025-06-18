In Texas, everything is bigger, that is, of course, except for the "World's Littlest Skyscraper." Have you heard the story about how a swindler out of Amarillo scammed investors out of $200,000 and built the smallest skyscraper known to man?

Officially known as The Newby-McMahon Building, you can find this tiny structure in Downtown Wichita Falls, Texas. It's a strange-looking red brick structure; it is only 9 feet wide by 12 feet long and is 40 feet tall. Not big by any stretch of the imagination.

How The 'World's Littlest Skyscraper' Was Built in Texas

Get our free mobile app

As the story goes, J.D. McMahon, a contractor from Amarillo, wanted to build a state-of-the-art skyscraper in Downtown Wichita Falls, complete with space for offices, retailers, and apartments.

The idea seemed on paper to be both impressive and promising. Chet Garner, the host of PBS’s Daytripper, said the pitch was for a skyscraper that would be a monstrous 480 feet high, making it the tallest building in Texas.

Promises and investments were made; in fact, McMahon was able to raise over $200,000, which is about $3 million adjusted for inflation today. But when it was finished, instead of the massive towering building standing 480 feet tall, McMahon’s building was only 40 feet tall...or 480 inches.

Official documents said the investor was adamant that the structure was in the heart of Downtown Wichita Falls, at 701 La Salle Street. “I even saw a sketch of the city skyline and this building was right there, prominently featured, very impressive,” the investor said.

That's right. Instead of building it in feet, he built it in inches. You can read more about this fascinating story here.