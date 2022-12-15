Wild Police Chase Through Houston, TX Neighborhood Caught On Video

I'll Be The First To Admit That Watching People Run From Law Enforcement, While Dangerous And Risky To Us All, Is Still Nonetheless ENTERTAINING.

There I said it out loud for you so you don't feel bad about what you're about to watch. Houston ABC Affiliate ABC13's "SkyEye" helicopter was flying over the city and captured a wild police chase!

Houston police report that the chase got underway at about 3 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Officers received a call of a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Dacoma Street, which is just off U.S. 290. That's when cops came across a Black Doge Ram pickup truck driving erratically through a residential area into yards as well as nearly hitting people on the roads.

The Chase Came To An End After The Driver Hit Another Vehicle And crashed Into A Driveway.

Towards the end, the pickup hit a driveway gate of a residence, prompting at least two people, including a woman, to bail out in the area of Jorent Drive and Montgomery Street in the Acres Homes area. After stopping a female is seen hopping out of the vehicle and running from the wreckage she just caused into the backyard of the residence.

It Didn't Take Long For Cops To Arrest Her And A Male Passenger.

Her run from the law was a short one as cops caught her in the backyard and took her into custody. During the chase, the driver hit two vehicles. Those innocent drivers report that they both had children in their vehicles, between 2 and 8 years old but thankfully everyone is OK.

