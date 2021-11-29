There is no doubt that Morgan Wallen will be putting on a great show in Bossier City, Louisiana. Tickets have been selling quickly, while there are some still available as of now, but you will want to click here to see what's left. Remember to only purchase tickets online for this show through the Morgan Wallen website or Ticketmaster that way you know the tickets are real and it's not a scam. But there is also a way for you to win tickets to the Morgan Wallen show in Bossier City this day this week on 101.5 KNUE with Billy and Tara in the morning.

You probably know Morgan Wallen from his huge Country hits such as "Whiskey Glasses", "Chasin' You", or "More Than My Hometown". Although he has caught alot of attention for negative things such as being arrested at Kid Rock's Steakhouse or using a racial slur. Regardless of his behavior sometimes he continues to put out chart topping songs which makes fans flock to his concerts.

How Can You Win Tickets from 101.5 KNUE This Week?

Billy and Tara in the Morning without warning will be giving away pairs of tickets through the 101.5 KNUE app. We will randomly pick a time and send out an app alert and tell listeners to call in immediately to win the tickets. We will award caller #5 at 903-581-1015 each weekday morning at different times each morning.

Get our free mobile app

Here is Your Best Chance to Win Tickets

Make sure you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded so we can give you a heads up on when to win the tickets. And remember the only way to win is to listen and get ready to call in and win.

