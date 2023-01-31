Win Tickets to See Comedian Jim Breuer

Get ready to laugh because comedian Jim Breuer is bringing his "Freedom of Laughter," tour to East Texas.

If you're looking to get tickets, you could win a pair from us! We're giving away tickets to Breuer's show at 7 p.m. on February 10 at Letourneau University's Belcher Center.

Breuer gained attention when he was on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998. He has stared in Comedy Central specials such as "Hardcore" and "Let's Clear the Air."

His special "And Laughter for All" (2013) became the highest rated original comedy special on EPIX to date. The special has earned a place as a family favorite due to its relatability and multi-generational humor.

More information about his show can be found here.

We will be pulling numerous winners, so for your chance to get a pair of tickets and see Breuer's comedy special in person, participate in out social sweep below.