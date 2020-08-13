Winning $725K Texas Two Step Ticket Waiting To Be Claimed In Lufkin

Do you have family in the Lufkin area? You may want to reach out to the ASAP because if they play the Texas Lottery, they could be sitting on a gold mine!

I understand those that play the lottery every now and then may not always keep up with when numbers are drawn. Maybe something comes up with the family, or you go on vacation and forget, or you simply lose your ticket. Regardless of what happens, there's always a chance that the winning ticket ends up in winner limbo somewhere, and so far, that's the case in Lufkin.

The drawing happened on August 10. The winning numbers on the Texas Two Step were 1-15-23-28 and the bonus being 31.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket matched all 5 numbers! That's worth a whopping $725,000.

The ticket was sold at the Crown Colony Food Mart at 101 Champions Drive in Lufkin and was purchased as a quick pick. So if you know this is your Dad's favorite corner store, or if you pass this place on your way home from work and stop in every now and then, you may want to CHECK THE TICKET.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when going to claim your prize:

Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission's validation requirements.

There are also 4 winners on the same drawing date that matched the first 4 numbers. Those winners take home $1832. Still not a bad payday!