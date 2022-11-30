Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.

College Versus Learning a Trade

Going to college is cool if that's what you want to do. For most professions, a college education is needed to properly perform the required tasks of that job. The thing is, college isn't for everyone or for every job. If you can learn a trade skill, i.e. HVAC, welding, plumbing, electrical, many, many, others, you can earn some very good money with very low debt for learning that trade. Winnsboro ISD seems to understand this and will be opening the new Winnsboro ISD Meat Lab in time for the next school year.

School Board Approval

The school board approved $3,484,291 for the construction of the lab by C.R. Crawford Construction. This state of the art facility will allow students to learn how to process meat. Construction is expected to begin January 1, 2023 and is projected to be open for the 2023-2024 school year.

The facility will allow students to learn different aspects of agriculture and skills that they can utilize after they graduate high school. - Winnsboro ISD

Take a Look at the Concept Art for the Facility:

From the comments on the Facebook post, there seems to be overwhelming approval for this addition to the Winnsboro curriculum.

