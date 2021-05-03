Video: Woman Sets Her House On Fire, Watches It Burn From the Front Yard

Oh, my friggin' gosh, guys! This video is insane.

A 47-year-old woman named Gail J. Metwally set her home on fire and then parks her butt in a lawn chair in the front yard to watch the blaze. There was someone still inside the home that escaped from a window just in time.

"She just f-ing lit the trashcan on fire and dumped it in the f-ing living room," the man recording can be heard saying on the video, completely baffled at what's taking place right in front of his eyes.

Moments later, Gail is seen sitting in the front yard with what appears to be a book in her hands, totally calm, like she is posted up for a day at the beach or something. Holy crap.

Next, the video cuts to a serious house fire. The men filming see someone trying to get out of the house and run across the street to help her before the house is completely engulfed in some serious flames. The roof caves in and flames shoot out of the back of the home.

Who peed in this woman cheerios? Jeezaloo!

According to The Daily Dot, the woman faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, two counts of malicious burning in the first degree, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

