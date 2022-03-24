East Texas High School Students Eligible For McDonald’s Scholarships

If you have a graduating high school senior, this is GREAT information that you need to share with them for an opportunity to continue their education courtesy of Mickey D's.

East Texas students can now apply for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) Scholarship Program.

zimmytws zimmytws loading...

According to KETK, the scholarship is made possible with the help of North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and funds given by the community. The program gives the awards to students who have excelled in their academics and given back to their community. Since 1988, RMHC of Greater North Texas has awarded more than $2.5M in college scholarships to local high school seniors in North Texas.

The initiative gives more than $60,000 to 30 high school seniors every year.

Joshua Hoehne via unsplash.com Joshua Hoehne via unsplash.com loading...

Students from the following East Texas counties can apply:

Anderson

Angelina

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Hopkins

Houston

Nacogdoches

Rains

Rusk

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

Applications are open online and must be submitted by April 1.

Loan officer Pixabay loading...

To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must Be a high school senior, younger than 21-years-old. Be eligible to attend a two-or four-year college or university with a full course of study and also be a legal U.S. resident. The student must also live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline. To apply or to get more details visit https://rmhcntx.org/scholarships/ and we want to be the first to say Congratulations to all of the Class of 2022 and wish you great success in the future!



Activity Ideas for Young Kids in East Texas Here are some fun ideas for kids under the age of 2-years-old

42 Texas Kids Were Reported Missing In August 2021, Including 7 That Are Under The Age Of 14 These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.