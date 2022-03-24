East Texas High School Students Eligible For McDonald’s Scholarships
If you have a graduating high school senior, this is GREAT information that you need to share with them for an opportunity to continue their education courtesy of Mickey D's.
East Texas students can now apply for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) Scholarship Program.
According to KETK, the scholarship is made possible with the help of North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and funds given by the community. The program gives the awards to students who have excelled in their academics and given back to their community. Since 1988, RMHC of Greater North Texas has awarded more than $2.5M in college scholarships to local high school seniors in North Texas.
The initiative gives more than $60,000 to 30 high school seniors every year.
Students from the following East Texas counties can apply:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Cherokee
- Franklin
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Nacogdoches
- Rains
- Rusk
- Smith
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
Applications are open online and must be submitted by April 1.
To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must Be a high school senior, younger than 21-years-old. Be eligible to attend a two-or four-year college or university with a full course of study and also be a legal U.S. resident. The student must also live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline. To apply or to get more details visit https://rmhcntx.org/scholarships/ and we want to be the first to say Congratulations to all of the Class of 2022 and wish you great success in the future!