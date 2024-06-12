5 Wood County, Texas Fugitives Wanted with Rewards Being Offered

Last week I noticed that law enforcement officers in Wood County, Texas decided to go to social media to get assistance from the public to track down some fugitives. Evidently, last week’s mission was a success as the Wood County Crime Stoppers – TEXAS Facebook page is at is again with 5 more fugitives that are wanted, and officers need your help getting them behind bars.

From an update on the internet, we did find out that one of the fugitives that were featured last week was arrested. That suspect was Benjamin Barrera, and he was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief. As we have new suspects to introduce you to as you scroll down, we want to make sure that everyone understands that all of these suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminals Featured are Facing Serious Charges

We have been asked why we would post people’s mugshots and I honestly, we are not trying to make anyone’s life more difficult. But you need to understand that when we post these pictures the charges are all felonies. We don’t post mugshots for a simple theft charge. These people committed serious crimes in our community.

Let’s See the Fugitives on the Run in Wood County, Texas

When you commit a crime, you will be held accountable for your actions in Texas. Let’s look at some of the wanted fugitives out of Wood County, Texas. If you know where any of these suspects might be hiding, you’re encouraged to call 903-760-1008.

Wood County Fugitives With Rewards Being Offered (6/12/24) Here is a look at the wanted fugitives out of Wood County, Texas that law enforcement needs your help tracking down. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins