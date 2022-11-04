Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas

We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee.

The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company. But as they say records are meant to be broken. And boy or boy are we gonna break this sucker.

“Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” the travel center said.

I mean, y'all knew that wouldn't last, right? No way in the name of Davey Crockett that we'd live in a universe that allowed the title of "Home to World's Largest Buc-ee's" be in any other state than Texas.

Well some great news.

The new largest Buc-ee’s travel center will be breaking ground on Nov. 16. The new Luling location, will stretch more than 75,000 square feet after replacing the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was built in 2003.

According to a press release from the company, Luling will offer "120 fueling positions, thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers, as well as its award-winning restrooms and cheap gas."

KXAN News reported in June that, "The store along Interstate 10, just an hour outside of Austin will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built. The center will also include 120 fuel stations and favorites like Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms.

On top of re-establishing that important world record, the travel center will also be adding jobs to the area; they'll be looking to hire at least 200 employees.

