Texas is home to great sites, food, cities, and now some VERY rich people.

Earlier this year Forbs released their list of 'The Richest People in the World.' It came as no shock to see Elon Musk, with a net worth of $195 billion, high up on that list -- No. 2 to be exact. For Texas, this means one of the world's richest -- and the richest man in America -- calls this great state home.

But Musk isn't the only person at the top of a billionaire list to call the Lone Star State home. So does the world's richest woman.

Who is the richest woman in the world?

To be quite honest, I feel a lot more proud of this Texas woman being named the richest than I do about Elon Musk. This is probably because she seems to be putting her money towards making a difference through her passions.

Whereas Musk may be making some substantial differences in the world, but he is also questionable at times, in my opinion.

News only recently broke that a new woman has been named the richest woman in the world. Previously, L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers held that title, according to Fortune.

With a fortune of $95.7 billion, Alice Walton is now the world's richest woman.

Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton

Alice's surge in fortune comes mostly in part from a surge in Walmart shares in 2024, Fortune reported.

While Alice has gained most of her money from the retail giant, she focuses much more on philanthropy than the operations of Walmart.

According to International Business Times, Alice has contributed to her passion for art by establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, AK. She has also worked to help improve healthcare with the founding of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

With the billions she has, It can be gathered that Alice will continue pursuing philanthropy and her passions, hopefully helping progress these areas in the future.

Check out this video and learn a little more about Alice Walton:

