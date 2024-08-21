Devastating Details About the Worst Crime Ever in Texas

Just like every other state in the country we know that crime happens in Texas. There are burglaries, robberies, and even murders. We know that people with evil intentions are going to do bad things, but when you think about the worst crime to ever be committed in Texas it’s a reminder to all of us about how evil some people can truly be.

There are still many people in Texas that refer to the tragedy that took place in Killeen, Texas back in 1991 on October 16th.

Luby's Cafeteria Shooting

1991 Mass Shooting at Luby’s Cafeteria

The gunman was George Hennard, but prior to opening fire on locals eating, he decided to drive his pickup truck through the front window of Luby’s Cafeteria. After crashing through the windows, he opened fire killing 23 people and wounding 27 others. After causing so much damage Hennard then took his own life at the scene.

This Horrible Event Sparked Lots of Gun Debates

After this tragic event there were people and politicians who immediately began debating gun control and public safety. This had a huge impact on Texas as this event played a key role in the passage of Texas’ concealed carry law that was signed by the Governor at the time George W. Bush in 1995.

Any Reason Why This Horrible Event Happened?

Hennard was a 35-year-old unemployed merchant seaman with a history of behavior and anger issues. He was known to have a hatred toward women and minorities. While we will never fully understand why he committed this disgusting act of violence. We hope that nothing like this ever takes place again in Texas or anywhere.

