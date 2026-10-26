Halloween candy can make or break a trick-or-treater's night, and some treats are definitely more exciting than others. Across Texas, kids are getting ready to throw on their costumes, hit the neighborhood streets and fill their bags with as much candy as possible. But if you want your house to be a favorite stop in your Texas neighborhood, there are a few treats you might want to think twice about handing out.

Halloween in Texas Means One Thing: Candy!

If there's one thing most Texans can agree on about Halloween, it's that the candy is a big part of the fun. At least, that's my guess. The costumes and decorations are great, but there's something special about coming home with a bag full of chocolate, gummies and other sugary goodies.

And let's be honest: It's not just the kids who enjoy the candy. Adults walking around the neighborhood with their little trick-or-treaters might occasionally help themselves to a piece of chocolate, too. You know, just to make sure it's safe.

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Want to Be the Best Trick-or-Treat House in Texas?

If your goal is to become the legendary Halloween candy house on your East Texas street, you might want to stick with what kids already love.

Of course, some families appreciate non-candy options, especially when allergies are a concern. But if you're trying to win the unofficial award for the best Halloween house in your Texas town, the classics are a pretty safe bet.

You don't have to hand out expensive chocolate to make Texas trick-or-treaters happy. Familiar favorites such as Twix, Skittles, Hershey's bars, gummy worms, lollipops and Kit Kats are usually easy choices.

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Which Halloween Candies Should Texas Homeowners Avoid?

Still, if you're stocking up for Halloween night in East Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State, it's worth thinking about which candies are most likely to get an underwhelmed reaction from trick-or-treaters.

Take a look at our list of the worst candies to hand out on Halloween and let us know which ones you would happily give away and which ones you'd rather keep for yourself.

Candy No Texas Kid Wants This Halloween Everyone has their own candy preferences, but there are some treats that most people would rather not receive during Halloween.