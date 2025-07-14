Texas is a mighty fine place to call home. It’s big enough that no matter what kinda scenery you're looking for, you can find your sweet spot. But there's a good chance, no matter where yours is, you probably think it's got the worst humidity in the state.

According to the Texas Master Naturalist folks, the Lone Star State is home to three major climate types: continental, mountain, and something they call modified marine.

There are Two Texas Towns Among The Worst for Humidity

In short, SciJinks defines humidity as "a measure of water vapor in the air."

If you live in an especially warm area, the humidity will, unfortunately, be higher. This is because warmer temperatures cause water to evaporate faster -- and more evaporation means more water vapor rising into the air, thus higher humidity.

According to World Data Review, the most humid places will be those located near the equator. The highest humidity ever recorded was in 2023 with a 95°F dew point in Saudi Arabia.

The folks at Today's Homeowner report that two of the five most humid cities in America are right here in the Lone Star State—Brownsville and Port Arthur, both sitting at a swampy 90% humidity.

Meanwhile, El Paso is a little better off. So, if you never want to leave Texas but humidity’s got you down, and you don’t see yourself getting used to it, it might be time to move out to El Paso.

Wondering how your town stacks up against the rest of the U.S.? Check out the full list of the most humid cities in the U.S.—and it may be time to start thinking about investing in a good box fan.