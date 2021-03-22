Would You Sign Up for Donald Trump’s Social Media Platform?

Former president Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on January 8, just two days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Fans and followers have been speculating for weeks that he'd start his own media network, whether that meant TV, streaming, social media, or a combination of all of them. Well, recent statements by one of his staff hint that at least one of the rumors could soon become reality.

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller appeared on FOX News' #MediaBuzz Sunday to tease a new platform he says "numerous companies" have shown interest in.

Miller predicts "tens of millions of people" will sign up. Certainly, that would largely include supporters, but how many people do you think would sign up just to people watch and see if Trump or his team will say anything controversial?

Miller told MediaBuzz, "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

Since Trump's ban from Twitter, the question of censorship has been asked. It'll be interesting to see what kind of censorship his platform will have. Let's face it, anything Trump does will face scrutiny, and of the "tens of millions of people" that will sign up, how many of them will be pro-Trump and how many will be there just to provide negative commentary or report on the goings-on?

If Trump started his own social media platform, would you sign up? Would you still use platforms like Facebook and Twitter, or would you ditch them?