Would You Vote for Matthew McConaughey if He ran for Texas Governor

Would you vote for Matthew McConaughey if he made a run for Texas Governor in 2022? Nothing is concrete but he did leave the possibility open in a recent interview. Honestly, I don't think this could be a bad thing.

Matthew McConaughey was recently on The Hugh Hewitt Show talking about his book Greenlights when the question was asked about dipping his hand in the political world.

I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.

I like that one line, "politics seems to be a broken business to me right now." There is more truth in that statement than most want to admit. Our political system is broken. It is filled with a group of people who don't put the American people first, just their own agenda. It's rather embarrassing and needs to be cleaned up.

Maybe someone with the mindset of McConaughey could make this happen. It is certainly intriguing to think about. So, the question, if Matthew McConaughey made a run for Texas Governor, would you vote for him? I think I would. I think he has a thinking that would be good for either side. I guess we'll see as we get closer to 2022.