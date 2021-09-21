I am obsessed with Masterclass. The way we learn has changed, is changing, and will continue to change. Despite the downsides of the modern world, there are many upsides, too. I consider learning platforms like this one, and others, to be nothing less than revolutionary.

Smooth and soulful, there's no one quite like Carlos Santana's musical stylings on the guitar. Known for his artistic, spell-binding musical magic, Wikipedia describes him as a pioneer, bringing us "a fusion of rock and Latin American jazz" the likes of which hadn't been seen in the music industry before.

He's on most any list of the greatest guitarists of all time, has won 10 Grammy's and 3 Latin Grammy's. The man is an artist, clearly, and now you can learn directly from him thanks to his contribution to a new online class series known as Masterclass.

Get our free mobile app

I've been doing a little delving into this series myself, as they offer classes from experts in all kinds of fields from cooking to film-making. I love the one-on-one feeling and the detailed insight they have provided thus far. So, for music lovers like you and me, when I ran across this one, I dropped my pencil and notebook to hop online and tell you.

I mean, there's learning to play the guitar, and then there's learning to play the guitar from Carlos Santana, right? If you've ever thought about what it might be like to learn directly from a master like Santana, check this out.

It's a bit of an investment, but perhaps worth it? Hey, if you go for it, let me know how it goes. Check out the trailer for his course below.

Photo Highlights from the Tyler Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge! Dear Tyler Police Department--thank you for doing this. And watching it again is just as delightful as it was before. Please do more!

This 5 Star Gilmer Airbnb is Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching