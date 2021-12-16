If you're reading this you are more fortunate than a lot of people in the world. We live in a free country because of the brave men and women who have fought for that right. While we might not know the names of all of these fallen heroes they deserve to be honored and remembered especially before we enjoy the upcoming holidays with our own families. Which is why I want to encourage you to be apart of the ceremony coming up this weekend in Tyler, Texas being put on by Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, December 18th you're invite to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. The ceremony will take place at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, TX 75704. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

What Can You Expect at the Ceremony on Saturday Morning?

There will be a wreath laid on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and each service members name will be read aloud. It will be a ceremony that you will not forget as we remember these the heroes that did so much for us.

You Can Help Out With the Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Tyler

There are actually multiple ways for you to help out. You can volunteer to help lay the wreaths on grave sites, or sponsor wreaths where you pay for the cost of wreaths. There are still quite a few wreaths that could be sponsored here in East Texas if you want to do that, just click here to make that happen.

A big thank you to everyone who helps with this ceremony and to everyone who helps volunteer their time or money to honor these heroes.

