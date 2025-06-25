(Terrell, Texas) - You don't have to be a fan of Buc-ee's to get Buc-ee's. We love to stop at Buc-ee's because there's so much there that appeals to our Texas roots. For the stores outside of Texas, there's an appeal that is customized to that particular area.

Folks up north will never get the appeal or what Buc-ee's is about. Can they not have fun? Are they too stuck up to appreciate the experience of Buc-ee's? I don't know but a new New York Times article shows that Yankees will never get Buc-ee's.

New York Times Article About the Opening of a Mississippi Buc-ee's

A couple of weeks ago, a New York Times article was published about a new Buc-ee's in Mississippi (you will have to enter your email and create a password to read the article but you can opt out of all the promotional material, New York Times). The author traveled to Pass Christian, Mississippi for the opening of a Buc-ee's there. For the most part the article is positive but you can tell the author doesn't fully grasp the appeal of Buc-ee's.

For me, the main thing that the writer couldn't comprehend is that we like certain things in Texas. He mentions H-E-B, Selena and bluebonnets and how we can talk and talk and talk about all three. Of course, because we like all three.

Do Yankees Not Like Things?

It's a good question to ask, do New Yorkers like things? I don't know if they do. The New York Yankees could be crushing teams on the baseball field but because Aaron Judge only hit one homerun instead of three for a game, people hate him.

Sure, we have plenty to gripe about here but we're loyal to what we're griping about to a fault. We can still love it, though. Being a Dallas Cowboys fan is a perfect example of this.

To Play Devil's Advocate

If I were to play devil's advocate, I guess I can see why a New Yorker wouldn't understand Buc-ee's. There's not much wide open space there. There's not many who actually drive a car or truck. There's not many who even drive a gas powered vehicle, either.

Texas, and the South in general, has plenty of wide open space, we all drive and we love our gas powered vehicles. It all makes sense to us. It just wouldn't make sense to have Buc-ee's in New York.

