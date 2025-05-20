(San Antonio, Texas) - Personally, I'm not the hugest fan of scary movies. It's not because I get scared watching them, it's because they don't scare me at all. I'm rather bored trying to watch Paranormal Activity or The Nun or whatever else is deemed a scary movie nowadays.

The last time I was really scared watching a horror movie was the very first Saw. I watched it at home, by myself, and when I got to the end, I felt like the devil himself was sitting beside me. I have never been scared or unnerved by another movie since.

Annabelle Doll Was in San Antonio Recently

San Antonio played host to the fourth annual Psychic and Spirit Fest last weekend (May 16 - May 18, 2025) (mysanantonio.com). The main attraction for the weekend was Annabelle, the cursed Raggedy Ann doll that Ed and Lorraine Warren had to deal with. Her viewing alone sold out with many more wanting her cursed threads out of town.

Annabelle had another visitor while she was in town, paranormal investigator Ryan Buell. For his visit to Central Texas, he brought his own doll like was used in the recent Annabelle movies. He even stopped by Buc-ee's to get her a shirt.

Get our free mobile app

Buc-ee's Has a New, and Scary (for some), Fan

So yes, Buc-ee's has gained a new fan, this time in the form of a doll that has supposedly haunted many people for decades. As much as I love Buc-ee's and my collection of shirts, even the cute beaver can't make the doll any less creepy. It is not known if Buell actually brought her inside the store they visited. I'm sure there would have been a parting of the crowd if he did.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's is Expanding Quickly But This State Isn't in Their Plans

READ MORE: The 13 Cities Adding a New Buc-ee's Store Over the Next 2 Years

13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps