The Single Most Expensive Thing You Can Buy at Buc-ee’s in Terrell
(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a family favorite to stop at on any road trip to Dallas. Of course the one we stop at is in Terrell. It's a nice size store with lots of stuff to search through. I come away with at least a t-shirt almost every time.
For the most part the prices are pretty reasonable. I think that's why we fill up a basket and are surprised by the $250 total when checking out. But what is the most expensive item you can buy at Buc-ee's in Terrell? It's something you wouldn't think would be for sale.
What I Like to Buy at Buc-ee's
When we stop at Buc-ee's in Terrell, the first place I go is the t-shirts. I have an unhealthy collection of Buc-ee's shirts. I like the designs. It's a weird quirk but I like that they use both the front and the back of the shirt. I like to peruse the other stuff, too. I got a deck of cards recently and a sticker for my car.
Of course we have to get some snacks like Beaver Nuggets and I like to pick up a chopped brisket sandwich. Are there better brisket sandwiches? Yes, of course. But their sandwiches sure do fulfill the craving.
So What is the Most Expensive Item to Buy in Buc-ee's
As you're walking around Buc-ee's, you'll see some cool items that aren't found anywhere else. For instance, the cow skull crystal heads will set you back about $400 give or take (mysanantonio.com). The artwork on the walls as you walk into the bathrooms can range from $100 to around $300.
However, the single most expensive item you can buy at Buc-ee's in Terrell is something you wouldn't think would be for sale, the giant plush Buc-ee sitting the truck with the smaller plushies around him.
How Much is it?
That huge Buc-ee plush will run you about $5,000. He stands about 5 feet tall and would look great in a man cave or she shed. It's a rare find, though, as not every store has one. Plus you would need to bring a trailer or have some tiedowns in the back of your truck to haul him off.
If you're feeling froggy and want a giant Buc-ee for your home, stop by Buc-ee's in Terrell and pick him up.
