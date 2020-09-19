As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Fall foliage may be beautiful but fall yard and driveway cleanup can be a real pain. The constant raking, bagging and hauling of fallen leaves is straight-up tiresome but it doesn't have to be with the right equipment! Give yourself, your back and your bank account a break with these top-rated leaf blowers.

There’s no beating around the bush here: this cordless blower is more expensive than most others but rightfully so as it’s the best overall since it delivers the absolute best combination of usability, power and portability. The high-efficiency motor makes for lower vibrations and longer run time than any other cordless blower on the market while the turbine fan engineering performs better than most premium gas-powered models. Moreover, this is the most advanced, most precise and most desirable cordless blower available today.

“I have 4 over forty-foot pine trees and three mature magnolias on my property. This blower could manage my whole yard easily. It blows needles leftover from the end of winter and magnolia leaves, even holding water. I was able to blow my whole yard on one charge and still had enough for a driveway cleaning later in the week. This was a great purchase.” -Paul Martin

Talk about a trifecta of power! The Toro UltraPlus combines a leaf blower, vacuum and mulcher into one surprisingly lightweight ultra-functional tool. Switching between functions is a bit more manual than other models and involves removing and reattaching the included tubes (the main blower tube for dry leaves, a power insert for wet, heavy leaves and a concentrator for corners and crevices) but it also comes with a zippered vacuum bag to streamline disposal of your mulched debris straight into your trash or compost bin no squatting and scooping required!

“Absolute power house! This is about the 51621 model. My gas powered leaf blower/vacuum broke so I thought I would try an electric one. This one beats the gas one hands down! Very powerful. It is heavy but solid. I like the many hand holds allowing for different holding positions. The mulch created is very small (See pictures to get an Idea). I am very satisfied with this device so far.” -Keith

If you’re fed up with wrangling extension cords or fighting with pull-start gas-powered blowers this cordless Greenworks blower is for you. With a rechargeable battery and push-button start, this blower will get small to medium size jobs done quickly and efficiently without any hassle. In fact, this Lithium-Ion cordless blower is so low-maintenance that it actually makes it easier for you to focus on maintaining your yard instead of your tool.

“This worked much better than expected. I like the adjustable speed and freedom of a cordless design. I was able to blow off the front driveway, front sidewalks, 2 side door porches, the back sidewalks, and the back patio in 10 minutes... Used to take an hour because of the extension cords with my old blower. I have more control with the GreenWorks blower over where the debris is blown/ easier clean up. Using a speed setting of 1.” -Mark J. Levy

If you think you can’t really justify the cost of a decent leaf blower, you need to think again. The WORX WG520 is basically a ridiculously affordable corded jet engine that you can carry around your yard blowing any and all debris into oblivion. It’s actually comparable to a gas-powered blower but far less expensive, far less smelly and runs a whole lot quieter. Although the motor doesn’t allow for fully variable speeds it does have 2-speed control that lets you choose between 60 mph for clearing out tight corners or 110 mph for large expanses of lawn.

“Amazing blower!! I found this online after getting tired of having to constantly recharge the battery of a cordless model that cost over $180. Upon reading about the 600CFM and seeing a YouTube video of a brick being blown across a smooth surface, I was sold on this particular Worx model. With a big yard, I do switch hands every now and then since my arms can get fatigued from handling the sheer power of this thing. Medium speed is plenty, but it's nice to have the higher setting for tougher jobs.” -Trent McIntosh

Designed for power, comfort and easy operation, this commercial-style blower from Husqvarna is perfect for professional landscapers and large property owners alike. Packed with added power and airspeed needed to clear any kind of debris from leaves and dirt to sand and gravel, this backpack leaf blower may weigh more than handheld units but it also has a specifically designed ergonomic harness to spread the weight, reducing fatigue and strain on your back, arms and hands.

“Buy a 50cc (or larger) backpack blower if you have 4+ trees. I'm consistently clean in 30 minutes but the neighbors with their 27cc handhelds are working ~3 times longer and constantly juggling to reduce vibrations. It's not only the power but the oscillating engine/fan are stationary and you can rapidly wave the nozzle without fighting their gyroscoping.” -D. Dixon

