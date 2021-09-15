Yellowstone has released a stunning new glimpse behind the scenes of the show's upcoming Season 4, and it gives fans their biggest insight to date inside the story of how the Duttons and their ranch unfolds moving forward.

Season 3 of Yellowstone ended with the Dutton family under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, while Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) appeared to have been blown up by a package bomb that was delivered to her office. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) came under attack as gunmen burst into his office and opened fire, and other characters' fates were also up for grabs in the final moments of Season 3.

In the Season 4 trailer below, Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) and more open up about the show's upcoming season on the Paramount Network, revealing that not only are some of the fans' favorite characters still in mortal danger, but so are those who attacked them.

"Life is cruel and uncaring," a voiceover that sounds like it could be Rip begins the clip. "Makes you wonder the point of it all. Find someone you love so much, just to lose 'em."

It's not clear if that's a reference to Rip and Beth's romance, but she is notably absent from the new teaser clip for Season 4, which also provides plenty of grist for speculation about the fates of other characters, including Kayce and ranch hand Jimmy (Jefferson White).

The new season picks up exactly where Season 3 left off, and it's action-packed, to say the very least.

"My heart was pumping just reading it," Bentley says, "so I think it's gonna be pretty spectacular to see."

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. Their enemies include any number of rival interests who border their property or otherwise want to exploit it for their own gain, and it's not yet clear who might have been behind the attacks or which characters might be alive or dead at the outset of Season 4.

One thing continues to be clear, though: the Duttons' revenge will be swift and terrible — especially since the balance of the ranch hands took the brand and swore to defend the ranch and the family at all costs at the end of Season 3.

"You can only imagine what kind of force might be unleashed against the bad guys," actor Ian Bohen (Ryan) says.

"The retaliation that those who wronged the Duttons are facing is one of incomparable scale," states Jennifer Landon, who plays the role of Teeter on Yellowstone.

Cole Hauser is likely to be the primary enforcer in his role as Rip, and he offers up the most succinct assessment of what's coming: "Everybody's gonna get f--ked up."

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018. Its success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available. More interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

