Oklahoma Police Looking for Man That Took a Dump in Grocery Freezer

Nobody likes taking a dump in a hot bathroom. I guess this guy needed to cool his buns while going number two.

This guy has no excuse for taking a s*** in a grocery store freezer. Maybe he ate something spicy that day and his butt was a burning. You ever eat something really spicy and have it come out the other end? It hurts coming out as it does going in. Trust me, I know from experience.

Maybe that's what happened to this guy in Moore, Oklahoma on Sunday. He entered the Crest Foods grocery store and according OKC Fox was taking photos of women in the store with his phone. He would later go to a freezer and take a dump on a bag of Totinos pizza rolls.

A woman who was shopping just happened to find the aftermath of his bathroom break. You can check that out above. I now have several questions. What the hell did the Totinos pizza rolls do to you man? Those delicious treats were always there for me back in the day. Granted they were either ice cold or lava hot. They never cooked right! You know what, those Totinos deserved to get s*** on probably.

Get our free mobile app

Moore police have said they have received multiple calls about the suspect, but have not identified him yet. As Jeff Goldblum said in Jurrasic Park, "When you gotta go, you gotta go."

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America