State Fair of Texas Teasing Us with More Mouth Watering Fair Food

Fall is basically here which means it turns to fair season. The Gregg County Fair in Longview is going on through this Saturday, September 18. The East Texas State Fair in Tyler kicks off Friday, September 24 and runs through October 3. East Texas fairs are always full of great rides, fun games and delicious food.

One of Texas' biggest fairs, the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, kicks off in Dallas Friday, September 24 and runs through Sunday, October 17. In addition to the Texas - O Who, I mean O.U., game, great rides, on stage entertainment and exhibits, the State Fair of Texas features some of the wildest food concoctions anywhere. They gave us a preview of some of the mouth watering food for this year's fair.

Every year, the State Fair of Texas presents their Big Tex Awards. These are foods that are presented by the various food vendors to take home a trophy in three categories, Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet and Most Creative. There were around thirty entrants for this year's Big Tex Awards. Those were whittled down to the Top 10 below.

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls took home Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative and The Armadillo took home Best Taste - Sweet. You will get to try out the winners, and all of the Top 10 finalists at this year's fair.

But in addition to the Big Tex Award finalists, there is so much more great food to try at this year's State Fair of Texas. So much food, in fact, that there is a dedicated map to find all of it.

You can also find that map at bigtex.com/new-foods-map/. Check out all the food that map will lead you too below.

