You Can Change the Colors on this Pre-Lit Christmas Tree With an App

Even if you're not ready for Christmas decorations yet, you'll need to get on it NOW if you want this tree.

Full disclosure - this came up as a targeted ad on Instagram for me, which is strange because I'm not a "decorate for Christmas right after Halloween" kind of person. Nevertheless, there it was, playing on loop for me in my feed and I couldn't stop watching. I was mesmerized.

Behold, a 7.5-foot-tall pre-lit Christmas tree that changes colors with the touch of an app from your phone.

via GIPHY

Yes, really.

And, depending on your favorite place to shop, you can get these trees from several retailers.

Target's version doesn't come with an app, but a remote control instead. It rings up at $134. Walmart offers the 7.5-foot-version of this tree with the app; however, it's MUCH more expensive at over $400. Michael's offers the same tree for $350.

"Your home can host many extravagant light shows with the 7.5 ft Pre-Lit Laurel Twinkly™ Quick Set® Artificial Christmas Tree. Pre-lit with 435 Twinkly™ LED lights, you can enjoy, create & share kaleidoscopic effects, conveniently through the Twinkly mobile app. With the innovative Quick Set® technology, the tree lights up once poles are connected, allowing you to set up your tree in a breeze. This exquisite tree also features 3,667 easy-to-shape branch tips and includes a sturdy metal stand. Spread the holiday cheer every Christmas with this glowing tree!"

I think these are pretty cool. Now I've gotta convince AJ that we're in the market for a new Christmas tree that we absolutely do NOT need.