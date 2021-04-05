I know you've been planning that summer vacation - promising your kids time and time again that they'll get that trip to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, or Six Flags - now's the time to DELIVER. The best part? Your family vacation can be on US.

That's right, 101.5 KNUE and AC Contractors have your chance to win up to $10,000 five days a week! The Cash Cow is loaded and ready for you to cash in on these winnings.

Each Spring, it's an honor for us to give East Texas a chance at this money, and after such a hard year, we couldn't be more excited for this time around.

Family vacation? CHECK.

Mani/pedis for a year? DONE.

New furniture for your dream home? YOURS.

All you have to do is enter the code word you hear at the top of every hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F to get your name in the pot. We want to see YOUR smiling face on this wall of winners! You can picture it, I know you can.

So what are you waiting for? The cow bell is ringin' and you're just a click away!

Win Cash Wall of Fame: Get Your Face On This Wall of Winners!