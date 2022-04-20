You Hear Cody Johnson Sing Vince Gill Smash ‘When I Call Your Name’ Yet?

Cody Johnson is still at it. Last week America finally fell head-over-heels in love with him thanks to his viral-inducing performance at the CMT Music Awards and now we get another classic country cover from the Texas native.

Dude is steadily dropping stone-cold country covers on us. Back in February he uploaded an amazing version of the Gary Stewart classic "She's Acting single (I'm Drinking Double)," and set the internet ablaze. On March 3rd he uploaded an updated version of the Bruce Robson penned "Travelin' Soldier," and now we get an update of the Vince Gill smash "When I Call Your Name."

This video was uploaded by our new favorite YouTuber Taylor Hendrix and is from The Rockin' CJB's recent set at the Grand Ole Opry. Shoutout WhiskeyRiff for sharing this piece of gold first.

The song was co-written by Vince Gill and Tim DuBois. Interestingly enough did not make it to No. 1. Nope, this heartbreak masterpiece surprisingly peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1990.

Johnson's latest single“‘Til You Can’t” is off his '21 record, Human: The Double Album. In February the song rose to No.1 on the Billboard Country chart, his first in what will no doubt be a long line of those. That same week he became just the third act in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history to sell out opening night. The first two: George Strait and Garth Brooks.

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals this year, Johnson will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts. And he'll be playing with Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park in Boston, and Citi Field in New York City later this summer.

