You'll Never Believe The Price Tag on This Custom Hickory Creek Palace

It's like my mama always said; you can never have too many bowling alleys in your house. Looking for a home that can that has a garage that can accommodate all 16 of your vehicles? Well, then this palatial estate is not for you. Too small, my man. But if you've only got 15 cars, keep on reading.

This incredible estate located in Hickory Creek, which is not too far of a commute into Tyler with your inhouse pilot on your PJ, is just 30 drive-time minutes outside of The Big D, and features the finest materials and craftsmanship.

This beautiful property includes indoor and outdoor pools, massive theater, two-lane bowling alley, racquetball court, two elevators, a veranda that seats 450, that 15 car garage we spoke about earlier, a wine room, a ballroom like in "Frozen," and a catering kitchen **DEEP BREATH** ... TWO bedroom apartment, study, tennis pool house, imported fixtures, and, so much more.

Built in 2002, the home is currently off the market but everything is for sale for the right price, right? According to Realtor.com it was most recently listed for $17,500,000.00 in 2015. But a look back through the history it has been listed for much, much more. In January of 2010 the house, and everything that comes with it hit the market for $69,900,000.

That's a big swing.

Through the years it's also been listed for around $27,000,000 a couple of times. Real estate is wild, y'all. But let's be honest if you're worried about a $42 million swing in the value of your home, this is probably not the house for you anyway.

Whether or not either of us can afford this, it's sure nice to look at:

