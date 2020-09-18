Your New Binge Watch – Slaw & Order: Southern Vittles Unit

In the culinary justice system, cooking based offenses are considered especially heinous. In the South, the dedicated detectives who investigate these crimes are known as the Southern Vittles Unit. These are their stories.

Slaw & Order: Southern Vittles Unit is your newest binge watch. Their debut episode features a crime against granny's cast iron skillet. As a cast iron connoisseur, the image of the skillet in the dish washer brought back bad memories of not being able to convince my ex-wife that cast iron is not washed with soap.

But I digress.

As the investigation continues, they also find a tumbler in the dishwasher. Ahh, but tumblers are not dishwasher safe. This could lead to the heinous culprit who butchered the 85 year old cast iron skillet. That tumbler did have a huge clue, a monogram of "LMR". Was this the sibling, Lisa? What was Lisa's motivation? Lisa felt her sister Kelly was not worthy of the skillet because of Kelly's bad cooking.

They cut up Lisa's "Southern Card" and read her her rights, "You have the right to hush up. Anything you yap on about can be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to call your momma, but...even she ain't even gonna take that call now."

"It's A Southern Thing" on Youtube has given us their greatest episode with this five minutes of goodness. Honestly, I would watch this as a real show, either on Youtube or some other streaming service.

Check out more of "It's A Southern Thing" and all their Southern humor on their Youtube channel. You'll relate to more of it than you think.