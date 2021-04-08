‘Zero Sugar’ Seems to be the New Key Phrase

As a type 1 diabetic, I am always searching for sugar free options. Even though I do not need any processed sugar whatsoever, there is still that occasional sweet tooth craving. Whether it's a sugar free cookie or some kind of sugar free chocolate, when the craving needs to be satisfied, those certainly help. I've been seeing a new trend lately, though, in how these sugar free products are being labeled.

The term for years for a product that someone who didn't want a lot of processed sugar has been sugar free or diet whatever. There are even products labeled no sugar added which means there is still some form of processed sugar in the product just not as much as a similar product. Ice cream is the best example of this.

Lately, though, I've been seeing a change in the labeling of these products. Advertising sometimes relies on key words or key phrases or key images to attract you to their product. I guess the latest key phrase is zero sugar.

I believe Coca Cola was the first to really use it with Coke Zero. It is a better tasting alternative to Diet Coke. Now they've changed that label to Coke Zero Sugar. I guess that zero in the name sounds better and more appealing than diet.

It looks like soda is not the only adopter of the zero sugar moniker. When I was buying my occasional package of sugar free Reece's Peanut Butter Cups the other day, I noticed they are using the zero sugar moniker as well.

As great as the products are, I'm sure you still have to eat or drink these in moderation. Eating or drinking to much of either can be just as bad as the regular kinds. You know, as I say it more, zero sugar does sound better than sugar free or diet. Either way, enjoy friends.